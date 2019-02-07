Transcript for Remembering Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Return now to the sudden death of a Major League Baseball star angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died just hours of board game and Texas. Fans are paid tribute to him as investigators try to figure out what happened. This morning angels for eons in disbelief running hostilities. Toward. A steady stream of people coming to the team stadium in Anaheim leaving flowers and mourning the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. She is sending you know so young and solid picks candidates and say these are risk pitcher right now so it's really sad to seemed. So stickers Finley and. French Skaggs was in Dallas were series against the Rangers. When he was found on responsive in his hotel room Monday afternoon. I'm being Arab. But 47 year old was pronounced dead at the scene he leaves behind a wife he myriad to seven months ago on New Year's Eve. Better down swing. Tech strikeout for Skaggs. A seemingly healthy stacks pits just this past Saturday. He damn person this picture to answer Graham posing with the team in full cowboy gear with the hash tag Texas road trip stacks teammate Mike Trout tweeting. Words cannot express the deep sadness we you'll right now our thoughts and prayers are with Carly and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate friend and person who will forever remain in our hearts. We lobby 45. This morning the players rivals or is heartbroken as his teammate. It's very wasn't a got to I enjoyed it happened that go up against obviously gave all the teams I coached fits just awful to think that that's. Not going to be around him. Skaggs his death as to the list of recent tragedies for the team. Last year infielder Luis del warned that died during an attempted robbery in his native Venezuela and a 2009 another young pitcher 22 year old nick aid in heart. Was killed by a drunk driver in the years that follow teenager Weaver scratch in hurts initials. Into the mound before each game he pitched. Amazing tribute there. As the investigation continues police say no foul play suspected of Skaggs is death. According to the LA times please do not suspect suicide.

