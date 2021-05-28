Transcript for Sanitation workers to the rescue

It is city famous for pizza rats and naked cowboy is New York's sanitation workers have seen just about everything. You think garden every day would have regarded struck by any street to see everything. Until they saw dates flames billowing out of a second story window along their collection routes in Brooklyn. When we pulled up to the corner. Though the smoke was billowing out the bill been. Well what kind of caught up caught our attention was. The lady screaming how Robert headless and George list sane jumping into action. Not recover stays invite him applauded that would block guidance. That we know what to do simultaneously. Like we do we can. All jolted out of the truck and ran up that a latent. The duo never trained EMS are fire safety but like they do every single day picking it up. As they go along. Access anybody of this he sent. So was that my mother. Just ran in that spirit that it was his daughter locker room album Robin George first helping a mother and her two children. Then going back in to help their grandmother. Still stuck inside a guess he was trying to get out what the way she was has reached him. To grab going to be our Grabow and aren't. We got into the door all in a day's work for these two quick thinking sanitation workers. Part of a team that collects more than 121000. Tons of trash and recycling every day in New York City. The best job in the city New York that the bomb that that if they did they take cap but. An art community bailout let me take get them they think yeah but it's incredible. Mac guy loves his job both rob and George stayed with the Stanley until at the NY arrived. And then they helped him into the ambulance before going back to finish their collection route for the rest of the day guys loud just amazing yeah I think. New Yorker as get a bad rap some times but it's stories like these so you know we really not a step up shots of those guys get we'll show that they are you started with pizza rat race and then this. This sure what New York is really about the character of New York exactly come to know and love community and really cool accents like both of those guys happy. The pastor of the I would let me just got back to work to that's awesome my religious all the day's work directly.

