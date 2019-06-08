Transcript for Saunas go hi-tech

Sonos they've been around for quite some time since we've been back for coming in all shapes and sizes. He made up for people who drive either way these days they appear to be getting an up period. The future because I filling people are starting to pay more attention and says. You know how they yell at her BC hired nerves were high tech is beautiful longest in the streets with infrared Sauna. So this is an infrared Sauna actually. But it's very different than traditional on us. Because it's actually a light therapy. Hired through school federal Laura Ballinger in Brooklyn New York points out the state electromagnetic radiation. Warms the body directly instead of the air around you like traditional Sonos. It's very similar to the satellite. So it's a much more gentle yet effective way to keep the body higher truth is another group fabricating jabs and says they've worked perfect the treatment to detoxify. Provide pain relief and boost these systems there's just so much more Straus and anxiety in our society today so it's just got much more important to have. Pools and therapies hired through his nearly a dozen locations in the New York area. They've even started selling it to raise some lovely gifts basically gives you that same high or euphoria. We also have a lot of people that come to us that have Lyme Disease that recovering from cancer all of those things like infrared Sauna is so good for. The non traditional saunas are popping up around the country he have to read treatment reportedly hot among everyday people and celebrities like he was swept. We don't go Mets can lead gaga. And speaking of traditional signs I have to admit they don't work for me think. I don't like whom like you'll think afterwards for some we. There are comfortable what's the difference it's that much higher temperature that's why you feel like. Oh my throws feels like it's burning my jewelry is on fire where's the entrance on the we can keep the body at a much lower temperatures that's much more Gentile. So of course I had to try it out all right. I immediately felt the heat. Hot and within sixty seconds Marty started to beat up its way came this way. And it did not stop some pressure people don't Wear only clothes and hear about an hour ready crawl at the back. This shirt off blown second thought I'm too but they. Inside the aids and pay back have roared down in the gym a day before slowly went away. It even after a few minutes of this session fro like a worked out who oh my heart rate started to climb. And that's wed. Just intensify. Rick ballot but then what hired Bruce founders called those happy chemicals kicked dead fewer. Actually release a lot of serotonin. Doesn't mean in fort bend light in their CEO least happy chemicals like in there and feel amazing. These sessions cost about 45 dollars for thirty minutes and sixty carport our even bring a friend predicts there Jill way how about an end here. Ten minute. Oh. The titans way. My goodness hear the evidence. Rants. Coming soon wrong and I have been put away going to do you try it don't forget to hydrate.

