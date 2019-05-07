Transcript for Southern California in state of emergency after quake

Again without state of emergency in Southern California after the most powerful earthquake in twenty years we're getting new images of the damage from cracked roads and water pipes or grocery store aisles and ruin. The gas leaks and fires the worry now is about aftershocks some with could be powerful Thursday's quake hit near the town of ridgewood ridge crest California about a 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. ABC's Monaco's are Abdi is here with the latest on the cleanup and what scientists are now saying Mona good morning. Good morning today good morning Kenneth so far will we are hearing from experts is with an earthquake of this magnitude it's common to see a lot of aftershocks. But they also say that there's a small chance that this. Was just the four shock an even greater quake is yet to come. This morning California under a state of emergency after a massive six point four earthquake shook the southern half of the state. This. The delight good. The largest Tumblr to hit the region in nearly two decades. We lost everything that we have. I have no TVs I have no dressers and I haven't happened. Our kitchens completely. Familiar to strain everything up the laws out of the cabinet's. Take a look at this video capturing a panicked employee running for safety amid the intense shaking that started around 10:30 AM local time. Another angle showing contents on store shelves knocked to the floor. And this home completely knocked off its foundation the Tony second quake was centered near ridge crest a sparsely populated area in the Mojave Desert. And was followed by at least 100 aftershocks. The rattle could be felt from northern California all the way down to Mexico. At the epicenter officials responding to reports of fires scratch streets downed power lines and property damage. Patients from a local hospital were evacuated after suffering minor injuries. Flying off on the ground. -- Molly just Lucy Jones described it as a strike slip quake which means to cleats along the fault move parallel to each other. But an opposite directions and this morning a major message from Jones warning the more aftershocks to calm. There's about 81 in twenty chance that this location. Will be having an even bigger earthquake within the next few days that we have not yet seen the biggest earthquake of this sequence. And size knowledge is Lucy Jones he just heard from their said. There were at least two seismic faults involved in that this earthquake but she says the San Andreas was not one of them and link and it that's important to note. Because a lot of people are concerned if this was the big one. You have very sobering comments they are Mona thank you.

