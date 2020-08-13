Transcript for Spotlight on Dr. Anthony Fauci

Okay. The sounds of quarantine surprisingly cheerful and exceptionally creative from artists in lockdown. And lately didn't use of these quarantine tunes. Anthony that she. My name is doctor Anthony couch he. Three time Grammy winner Scott pulling telling us his musical tribute today epidemiologist. With Sarah dividends. Doctor Anthony Nazi. Happens to be the maximum out of syllables as Alexander Hamels and diplomats and haven't got and his collaborators are not the only ones who are singing doubt she's praises. Experts conference BP might pay is docked about he may get notable since. While not everyone loves the doctor as much as these musicians might. Now any. Dish yeah. So. Scott's quarantine creation seems to have the Internet stamp of approval. Or you know you are likes later. It triggered an hour's work has the reaction surprised it. This release are celebrities and balance a proposed news and an. Obviously so exciting to see people enjoying this like light hearted arts were trying to world music made in lockdown providing some extra joy for so many why do you think people enjoy it is not. A lot of people like love about T so much so lightly and we look to someone to look too short or if you're talented enough sing about. And it can be that she's. Pat pat. Well there in prison performing careers are on hold artist that you saw in that piece. Plants you continue singing on social media for now. By the way from conception to writing to editing I don't know if you caught it in there it only took Scott about two hours straight that. Doubt she Hamilton spoof and present you guys are old Dr. Dre. Is that you forgot about your day. Yeah obvious didn't pass saga is now stuck in my head well my. Miles is that in my head then he fell Bates look at everything you pay it back come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.