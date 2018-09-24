Transcript for New accusation against Brett Kavanaugh

We turn out to the breaking news on the Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanagh he's facing new allegations of sexual misconduct. Just days before its first accuser is set to testify. A woman who went to Yale with Cavanaugh says he exposed himself to her at her dorm room party while playing a drinking game. Democrats say they want to postpone the nomination and launch an FBI investigation but the White House is standing by Kavanagh ABC's Brett milky. Has those who acts. I guess he had a hearing with doctor Christine glossy fort had just been set for 10 AM this Thursday. When all of a sudden these new allegations came out this time from Brit capitalist college years Deborah Ramirez was a classmate Brett cap and Arctic Yale. And according to The New Yorker she says she remembers drunken party we're Kavanagh in beat her personal space. As he exposed himself ABC's Trish turner has been tracking all this and she walked me through these allegations from Ramirez. She described said shrunken dorm party 198. She Ramirez is part of a group plane went seems to be it kind of sexually charged drinking game. You know and she's she's drinking quite heavily she's losing in the games which is having a drink more and she says certainly. You know she took alleges for Kavanagh has the rusting has crotch in her face is exposed crotch and her face. And and then she says that she's pushing him away. She inadvertently. Touches his exposed genitals and she says she's a devout Catholic this is really traumatized and pour her. And there is a lot of push back to this Brett Cavanaugh has denied it. And The New Yorker actually reached out to a couple students who were Muir is recollect it were in the room. They denied this ever happened some other students have bounced for Ramirez she admits her memory is spotty that night from drinking but says she clearly remembers capital. And we will have much more on Brett Cavanaugh has passed and his future on start here later this morning check it out and apple podcasts where you favorite podcasting app. And Stephanie feel like attorney did a TV and they rating. And before that that was some details out. Laurie. And overnight the attorney Michael Evan Audi says that he's representing a different woman with credible information about Kavanagh as well. The Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee says that they will attempt to evaluate this these new claims.

