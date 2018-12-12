Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Trump meets with Schumer and Pelosi

Tbilisi later took a jab at the president according to an aide she said quoting here the wall is like a man good thing for him referring to the president. As if manhood could ever be associated with have. Have clashed offered a preview of the new political landscape the president will face come January. ABC spread wealthy has more Brad good morning. AS yet this was such a spectacle at the White House that even correspondents said all the weight Capitol Hill is still here jaws hitting the floor. And it sure watching it's easy to forget Republicans still control both chambers of congress the president trump has not been able to line up enough support behind him so he needs Democrats and next year when the house changes hands. He'll need them even more so I asked ABC senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce what she saw. She said Brad. Welcome to what when he nineteen is gonna look. This mean wasn't just about discussing the shut down it was also about sort of setting and you hone in a lot of ways the first time the president sat down with. As he calls and check in Nancy. Since of course Democrats had a huge gains in the mid terms and so a lot of us are wondering what kind of toy that in a strike. I think and a trying and you have anger on May nicely going to be friendly they're gonna try and work together you gonna see. You Democrats coming in and really putting their foot down and may and they went way beyond Matt. Pain to see. Essentially what we're gonna be seen over the next two years. And this was Jack and Nancy Schumer and Pelosi coming in. And setting that tone sort of sending the president a clear message that look there's a new sheriff in town and this is the way we're gonna operate. Now we've learned Nancy Pelosi did have a quick follow up call with the president no agreement yet. Remember it's a shutdown happens we're talking about federal offices even post offices. Shutting down just a few days before Christmas we'll have more on the fallout from this saga on start here later this morning. This import and apple podcasts grief if it podcasting app. And as today.

