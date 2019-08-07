Transcript for Vicki Golden makes history

Degrees the overnight shift depth defiance over the top action packed life event where people live to on the History Channel. Quarter fourth writer Vicki gold is on fire literally. Freaking threw an inferno a flaming wooden boards at more than thirty miles per hour. Or the record breaking stunt as San Bernardino California airport inspired by the late great evil could evil who performed the stunt back in 1965. Those walls it is never Antonio's Chinatown but I lost complete count everything is great intelligence. Never had. The live special quite a show. But not the original plan evil life too was prepared for daredevil duo including golden and Belo Eckstein medalist axle Hodges. But Hodges who was attempting to soar more than 200 feet over 25 semi trucks at 100 plus miles an hour. Crash during practice seriously injuring his ankles. When I landed. The by invites those on the tags they head. I chose. Pretty much crunch the 42 year old alive and sidelined for the big event Sherry new video of its close call. I'm bummed out her share by. Dove a modicum monitored by deep passionate get back W implement the first people lifeboat. Ford's competitor Travis Pastrana broke records completing three people smooth secrets beats the Las Vegas including a jump over the Caesars palace fountain. But evil life to for the women. Even our own do Jersey right there in the middle of it giving the forecast. We got a dry. Perfection probably helped his victory for Vicky and that big life or death moment between gold and deliberate shattering that motorcycle firewall. The only. And that I was a good feelings against in the end and not being there it's all good and it's take homes and burned here. Yeah. So the golden there's she made it look easy. Not easy yet I'm going win that she'd be literally had to put some plain retarded and a little bit on her. Obviously sent some debris on her also she had apps modest going to have to help it hold her breath. I don't back watching writes yes guaranteed at least I like after white I'm giving up. You get their lands this morning. Good job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.