Transcript for White House says it will not cooperate with impeachment inquiry

Return now to the impeachment showdown taking a new turn just hours after the White House that it will no longer cooperate with the Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is putting president trump on notice and a new letter Pelosi warns the president that he will be held accountable. Meanwhile Democrats have now subpoena top diplomat for the White House blocked his testimony. ABC the mess they Lockwood Tara has the new details from Washington and that's. Good morning good good morning to name Canon as the White House grows increasingly defiant Democrats are pushing on. Warning the president that any attempt to Stonewall will be used against him as evidence of obstruction. In a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the White House declaring it will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. Writing the investigation is a danger is illegitimate and a violation of fundamental fairness Pelosi responding overnight calling the president's decision only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy. And to insist that the president is above the law setting the stage for a showdown between the White House and congress. As this State Department blocked the US ambassador to the European Union Gordon some land from testifying on Capitol Hill. The failure to produce this witness. The failure to produce these documents. We consider. Yet additional strong evidence of obstruction. Sonnen reportedly worked behind the scenes to help carry out trans wishes in Ukraine. House Democrats have now issued a subpoena for Solomon's testimony and documents meanwhile ABC news is learning a White House official who listened in on terms phone call with the president of Ukraine. Described it as crazy and frightening. This according to that whistle blower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. According to a Washington Post char school poll 58%. Of Americans now support impeachment up from 37%. In July. The president's strongest supporters are still standing by him what we see in this impeachment. It's a kangaroo court and chairman shift is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo. Both sides now gearing up for alarmed by eight with the White House tapping former South Carolina congressman train dowdy to serve as outside counsel to the president. During impeachment proceedings to name Kenneth art and as some Washington thank you.

