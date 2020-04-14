More than 10,000 New Yorkers have been killed by COVID-19

More
Fewer New Yorkers are currently being hospitalized even though the death toll remains staggering.
6:58 | 04/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 10,000 New Yorkers have been killed by COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:58","description":"Fewer New Yorkers are currently being hospitalized even though the death toll remains staggering. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70129547","title":"More than 10,000 New Yorkers have been killed by COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/10000-yorkers-killed-covid-19-70129547"}