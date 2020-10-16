13 injured in boat explosion

More
Florida officials said the explosion on the boat sent the 21 passengers into the water. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
0:18 | 10/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 13 injured in boat explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Florida officials said the explosion on the boat sent the 21 passengers into the water. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73639869","title":"13 injured in boat explosion","url":"/WNT/video/13-injured-boat-explosion-73639869"}