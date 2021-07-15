Transcript for 18-year-old to become youngest person in space aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin

Finally tonight, the new passenger. Tonight, the high school graduate about to fly into the history books. 18-year-old Oliver daemen set to become the youngest person ever in space. Flying aboard blue or gin with Jeff bezos. Bezos' brother and wally funk, an aviation pioneer who at 82 will become the oldest person in space. She had long trained to become an astronaut. And if you're wondering whether Oliver, the newest passenger, is excited -- here's what he said. I am super excited to go to space and joining them on the flight. I've been dreaming about this all my life. It turns out the anonymous bidder who shelled out $28 million for a ride is giving Oliver his seat because of a, quote, scheduling conflict. So tonight, that 18-year-old eager to take his place. Liftoff set for Tuesday. And we'll all be watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.