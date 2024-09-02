4 people killed in Labor Day train shooting near Chicago

Police found three passengers dead on a Chicago Transit Authority train early Monday, with a fourth dying on the way to the hospital. A suspect has been taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

September 2, 2024

