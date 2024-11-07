43 monkeys escape South Carolina research facility, on the loose in town

The animals broke free from the Alpha Genesis lab on Wednesday after a new employee left the door to their enclosure open, the administrator said. Residents are urged to lock their doors and windows.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live