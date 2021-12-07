Transcript for Nearly 50 wildfires burning through 6 Western states

We're also monitoring the potential for some strong storms in the northeast. A tornado warning just moments ago outside New York City. And in the west at this hour, another record heat wave, in fact, the third heat wave already this summer. Fires across six states tonight. Some of the images. The beckwourth fire now California's largest this year, scorching 130 square miles. Three times the size of San Francisco. Firefighters battling extreme heat and the flames, unable to save every moment. Ginger zee on the storms in the northeast at this hour, but will Carr up first tonight on the scene of these devastating fires already. Reporter: Tonight, the wildfires ravaging the west creating some of the worst conditions firefighters have ever seen. The beckwourth complex fire exploding. Swirling winds forcing these firefighters to run to their truck for shelter. And nearly 90,000 acres and out of control, it's the largest fire burning in the state. If it jumps the fire line, we're going to get out of here. Reporter: And it's the second fire to Rav ablg the town of Doyle in the last eight months. I'm still kind of numb. After losing everything I worked for, it's gone. Reporter: The river fire growing by 4,000 acres in just seven hours overnight. Now threatening a critical route into yosemite national park and forcing residents to flee. I hope everything is still there when I get back. Reporter: The fires driven by the third record-breaking heat wave in less than a month. Tonight, there are nearly 50 burning in six western states. In southern Oregon, the bootleg fire has doubled in size every day for the last three days. Tonight, it's threatening to take out a major power grid that connects Oregon and California. At the cedar fire in Arizona, retired 40-year-old veteran firefighter and Matthew Miller were killed when a plane they were firing to scout the fire crashed. He leaves behind a wife and five kids. The NTSB is investigating. David, as we're seeing this damage, the winds have really picked up here this afternoon and the heat's going to continue to fuel these fires into tomorrow. Comes as authorities are issues a statewide flex alert tonight, asking californians to conserve power. David? Will Carr, thank you. We're tracking that heat, the

