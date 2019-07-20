Transcript for 50th Anniversary of the historic moon landing

her line. All week long we have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission to the moon. Tonight it can moment the whole world waited to see. 50 years ago, mankind stepped out on the moon for the first time. When it ppened, 600 million people were on Earth watching. Here's David Kerley. Reporter: A this hour, 50 years ago -- Tranquility base here. The "Eagle" has landed. Reporter: Two men, two Americans, were on the moon in their lunar lander, preparing for the first ever moon walk. That's one small step for man. One giant leap for mankind. Reporter: The one giant leap for mankind Neil Armstrong took led to a moon walk with buzz aldrin which lasted about two and a half hours. We came in peace for all mankind. Reporter: An achievement marked a half century later with aldrin at Kennedy space center with the vice president. Mike Collins, the command module pilot, thought there were more than two dozen things that could go horribly wrong. 50 years -- what is the legacy of Apollo 11? The thing that amazes me about Apollo 11 is everything worked as advertised. There's so many things that could go wrong, and yet nothing did. Reporter: Watching everything go right, 600 million people worldwide watching on television, those black and white pictures. Even as the three astronauts were returning as heroes, president Nixon was preparing to cancel the last three Apollo missions. Many involved with man breaking the grasp of Earth's gravity wish we had done more. We landed, explored, got back up again, rendezvoused, came back -- that's 50 years of nonprogress. I think we all ought to be a little ashamed. Reporter: The 50 year anniversary of that actual moment of the first step on the moon is just a couple of hours away, an achievement not just for the U.S. But as Neil Armstrong said, for mankind. Tom? David Kerley with a look back at that incredible moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.