ABC News’ Robin Roberts sits down with the first lady of Ukraine

In an exclusive interview, Robin Roberts sits down with Ukraine’s first last lady Olena Zelenska, who said she wants to keep the war in Ukraine in the minds of everyone around the world.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live