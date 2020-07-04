Acting Navy secretary captured on video blasting captain

More
The captain had written a letter pleading for help for his sailors on the USS Roosevelt as COVID-19 was spreading through the crew.
1:48 | 04/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Acting Navy secretary captured on video blasting captain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"The captain had written a letter pleading for help for his sailors on the USS Roosevelt as COVID-19 was spreading through the crew.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70008396","title":"Acting Navy secretary captured on video blasting captain","url":"/WNT/video/acting-navy-secretary-captured-video-blasting-captain-70008396"}