Transcript for Actor Wilford Brimley dead at 85

Next, the passing of an actor whose supporting roles often stole the show. With that signature cadence, mustache, and no-nonsense manner, Wilford Brimley built a career in Hollywood that spanned five decades. His most popular hit, "Cocoon," the 1980s sci-fi movie about a fountain of youth. When we get where we're going, we'll never be sick, we won't get any older, and we won't ever die. Reporter: His bread and butter was in supporting roles, from "The natural" with Robert Redford -- Fella, you don't start playing ball at your age, you retire. Reporter: -- To "The firm" with Tom Cruise. The FBI wouldn't have come after you if they didn't think they could get to you. Reporter: He was so good, his roles were as memorable as the megastars sharing the scenes with him. Don't get too smart. I'm pretty smart myself. Reporter: His career began when he was shoeing horses on movie sets before getting non-speaking roles in westerns. His breakthrough, a recurring role in the TV series, "The waltons." What about all them books you Reporter: His longtime manager said he had a tough exterior and a tender heart. That helped when he picked up work as pitchman for products like Quaker oats. It's the right thing to do. Reporter: Also using his own battle with diabetes to advocate for testing supplies. If you have diabetes, you check your blood sugar and you check it often. Reporter: The actor also showed a sense of humor. Among his 77 credits, a turn on "Seinfeld" lampooning his gruff demeanor as the postmaster general. In addition to being a postmaster, I'm a general. And we both know, it's the job of a general to, by god, get things done. Reporter: Brimley once said he was never good at pretending to be someone he wasn't. The key to good acting, to be true to yourself. Wilford Brimley was 85. Still ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.