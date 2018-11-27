American injured during hang-gliding adventure in Switzerland

More
As the man and his instructor took off, Chris Gursky realized he was not attached to the glider and had to hold on for dear life.
1:17 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American injured during hang-gliding adventure in Switzerland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59454681,"title":"American injured during hang-gliding adventure in Switzerland","duration":"1:17","description":"As the man and his instructor took off, Chris Gursky realized he was not attached to the glider and had to hold on for dear life.","url":"/WNT/video/american-injured-hang-gliding-adventure-switzerland-59454681","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.