Transcript for Anesthesiologist details life on the front lines

died from covid and 800 soldiers tested positive, including the captain who remains in Guam Tom? Martha, thank you. Next a doctor on the front lines am anesthesiologist documenting his recovery. Hey, I'm an anesthesiologist as mt. Sinai. Reporter: Dr. Zevy hamburger part of the specialized rapid recovery team. Say hello, everyone. Working hard, taking care of the covid patients. Reporter: Volunteering to do one of the most dangerous jobs in the hospital. So we're all ready to go. We can minimize the amount of time we actually have to open and close this door. Reporter: This is his Wednesday. Intubating patient -- We're running to another emergency airway. Reporter: After patient. Running to another intubation. This is my fifth of the day actually. It's about 2:30 in the afternoon. Reporter: A procedure where the risk for spread is high, but Dr. Hamburger is a covid survivor. I was hoping since I had the virus myself, I have some modicum of immunity. Reporter: Leaving after a long day, he says he feels lucky. He and his wife battled the disease while caring for their three young children. I can go home, see my family, spend time with my family. Because we all likely had it. Most of my colleagues who didn't get infected, they're still here on the front lines doing the same thing that I am. They fear bringing this home to their family every night. Reporter: And before his shift on Thursday -- I'm donating convalescent plasma. Reporter: Giving his plasma, hopefully rich with antibodies that can help others -- It's really incredible to have this opportunity to donate. Reporter: Then heading back to work. The doctor says he's treating people when so many families can't be with loved ones. It's often medical workers bridging that connection. He says it's those experiences that will haunt him. That doctor returning to the

