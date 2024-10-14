Antimissile system, 100 troops sent to Israel from the US

The U.S. is sending an advanced antimissile system to Israel, along with about 100 American troops to help operate it. The move comes ahead of Israel's expected retaliation in Iran. 

October 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live