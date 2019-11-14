Apple Watch reliably detects atrial fibrillations: Study

A study funded by Apple at Stanford determined that Apple’s A-Fib alerts turned out to be 84% accurate, possibly saving people from strokes or even death.
1:07 | 11/14/19

