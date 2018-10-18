Transcript for Astros fan involved in a controversial interference call

You don't need me to tell you the controversial call overnight heartbreak for Astros fans during last night's playoff game against the Red Sox many believe the young. Took away a home run first inning. Ruling fan interference Redding will keep bets from catching that ball Astros fan Troy Caldwell. Insisting tonight the video shows he never reached over the wall saying. It's the worst call he's ever seen. Red Sox Nation might not agree with that they won 86 they're now one win away from the World Series. I'm staying out of it.

