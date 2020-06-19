Transcript for Authorities move to fire officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death

Kaylee Hartung covering this pandemic since the start. Breonna Taylor killed by police in Louisville in March. She was shot eight times. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Tonight, one of the three Louisville officers who stormed the home of breonna Taylor, fired. What's your emergency? I don't know what's happening, somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend. Reporter: Officer Brett Hankison, terminated today, accused of firing ten shots the night Taylor was killed in her home, as police were serving a controversial no-knock warrant for someone else. Authorities saying, officer Hankison showing extreme indifference to human life as he wantonly and blindly fired into Taylor's home. Taylor, an emt, with dreams of becoming a nurse, fatally shot eight times. I think it's insane. Why would you want to enter into a home in the middle of the night without announcing yourself? Reporter: An attorney for Taylor calling for the other officers to be fired and "Prosecuted for their roles in her untimely death." Today the FBI back at the crime scene, gathering evidence as the justice department conducts a civil rights investigation. Taylor's case sparking protests in Louisville and around the country. Say her name! Breonna Taylor! Reporter: Intensity about Taylor fueled by the tragic and horrific deaths of George Floyd and rayshard brooks. Today in Atlanta, we see officer Garrett Rolfe, charged with felony murder in the killing of brooks at a local Wendy's. This video showing him being transferred in shackles, wearing a face mask. Authorities moving him for safety reasons. Tonight, witnesses of the shooting do not speak out. I got out of my car, and I walked around the building. And I saw rayshard laying motionless on the ground. Reporter: David, today the fraternal order of police, one of the nation's biggest law enforcement organizations sharply criticized an Atlanta prosecutor, accusing him of rushing to charge that officer. Our chief justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas. Thank you, Pierre.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.