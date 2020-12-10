Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

Considered one of the best second basemen in league history, Morgan was a longtime ESPN analyst, 10-time All Star and two-time World Series Champion.
0:39 | 10/12/20

Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77
And finally tonight here we celebrate a hall of fame legend Joseph Morgan has died. Considered one of the best second baseman in Major League history and the heart of Cincinnati's famed big red machine. Morgan was a ten time all star two time World Series champ twice named National League MVP. After his playing career he went into broadcasting becoming a longtime analyst for ESPN's Sunday night baseball. Johnny Bench calling him quite simply the best baseball player I ever played against or saw Joseph Morton was 77. Thank you for watching here on Monday night I hope to see you right back here tomorrow I'm David you're from all of us here ABC news. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

