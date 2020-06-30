Transcript for Calls for additional mask mandates grow as virus spreads

Florida topping more than 150,000 cases and a quarter of all those cases are in miami-dade county. Several major cities in Florida now have made wearing masks mandatory. Tonight, the research, and the demonstrations of what difference they can make. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Miami beach. Reporter: As the sunshine state surpasses 150,000 coronavirus cases and counting, local leaders are enacting new measures, desperate to slow the spread. Effective today, masks are mandatory on Miami beach at all times, with few exceptions. Just wear the darn mask. Reporter: If you don't wear one, you face a $50 fine. If this mask ordnance doesn't work, what's next? Well, you know, there's not a lot of tools left in the kit for us. I think everybody declared a victory too early. Reporter: Florida's governor said his state was a success story just last month. You got a lot of people in your profession who wax poetically for weeks and weeks about how Florida was going to be just like New York, wait two weeks, Florida's going to be next. Just like Italy, wait two weeks. Well, hell, we're eight weeks away from that and it hasn't happened. Reporter: That was then, but now cases and hospitalizations are on the rise and there are calls for a statewide mask mandate, something the governor has resisted. Studies have shown that the virus may spread by even just talking. Some research noting people can release up to ten times more particles through speech than a cough. Stay healthy! Reporter: This demonstration shows how wearing a mask can by some estimates, up to 50%. Stay healthy! Reporter: For now, Florida's mask regulatios vary from city to city. In Jacksonville, where Ernst bell lost his father to covid-19, a new mandate was ebb acted this week. He has this message for people who aren't taking mask recommendations seriously. If the people that he saw you know were wearing a mask he would still be alive. Reporter: And there are strict rules in place nor restaurants here, including a limited amount of time for when they can serve alcohol. And the mayor says another curfew is likely. Victor Oquendo showing us the science and the research tonight. Victor, thank you. The European union reopens its borders to visitors from 15 countries tomorrow, but the U.S. Did not make the list. Eu officials citing the surge in cases here at home. ABC's James Longman joins us now from London. And James, no American tourists means no American tourist dollars, either. Reporter: That's right, Tom. This is a blow on both sides of the atlantic. Europe's famous landmarks and beaches are normally a magnet for American tourists and a major source of income here, but travelers from the U.S. Will not be allowed into Europe when borders reopen tomorrow. America joins Russia and Brazil on a long list of countries considered too risky. 15 countries will be allowed, as you say, including Canada and Australia. Now, the decision was based on a number of things like the ratio of infections, the trend in cases and sufficient social distancing measures. So, what this means, it's likely direct flights from the united States to Europe will be canceled. It's going to be reviewed every two weeks, but this is a diplomatic nightmare, Tom. James Longman with that major headline. James, thank you. Back here at home and let's

