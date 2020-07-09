Transcript for Celebrating Nick Cordero

Finally tonight, saluting a Broadway star who shined so bright. It was a virtual tribute to one of their own. There's a kind of a girl who can send your heart whirling away That's Nick Cordero singing his signature song, "One of the great ones," from his Broadway hit, "A bronx tale." You'll meet smart ones and tough ones just good enough ones Last night, the tony-nominated actor was honored by his fellow Broadway stars and family in an online memorial, saluting him as one of the great ones, and raising money for "Save the music" foundation. This one could be one of the great ones Cordero dying two months ago after battling covid-19. His wife Amanda kloots capturing the world's attention by chronicling his battle with the virus on Instagram. But wanting this memorial to be a celebration of his life. Nick always felt so blessed. We lived such a blessed life. Also appearing, Robert Deniro, who directed Cordero in "A bronx tale." But he left way, way, way too soon. His fellow Broadway stars making one significant change to the end of these lyrics. He'll always be one of the great ones Instead of "This one," "This guy" will be one of the great ones. Yes this guy will be one of the great ones And thanks so much for watching tonight. "Gma" in the morning. David Muir back tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.