Transcript for 3 centenarians celebrate birthdays together in New York

Finally tonight, America strong. The three best friends and the centennial milestone they all hit together. Ruth Schwartz, Lorraine Pirrello, Mitzi moscou, all best friends at atria senior living in New York City. And all celebrating their 100th birthdays within just one week of each other. Cheering one another. Lighting the candles. Singing happy birthday. Happy birthday to you I'm overwhelmed so I'll just have a sip of champagne. Reporter: Their lives full. Ruth was a teacher. Lorraine, a professional opera singer. Mitzie worked alongside her husband in their law office and furniture business. So how it is to be 100? It's marvelous! Reporter: Thankful for one another during the pandemic. Telling us they are grateful for the vaccine, feeling liberated. We got our vaccine, which is so important. We're on the trail back to normal living. Reporter: And what is their secret to a long, happy life? Mingling with other people. I was able to pursue a career that I loved and play tennis. Children. This is what keeps me happy. Keeps me going. Reporter: Tonight, celebrating three women all America strong. Good-bye, everyone! It was fun being on television! Yes. Yes, it was. Fun to have you. Ruth, Lorraine and Mitzi,

