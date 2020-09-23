Chicago Bears icon and Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77

More
Remembered as one of the greatest players, Sayers’ close friendship with teammate Brian Piccolo was made famous in the T.V. movie “Brian’s Song.”
0:09 | 09/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chicago Bears icon and Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Remembered as one of the greatest players, Sayers’ close friendship with teammate Brian Piccolo was made famous in the T.V. movie “Brian’s Song.” ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73203991","title":"Chicago Bears icon and Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77","url":"/WNT/video/chicago-bears-icon-hall-famer-gale-sayers-dies-73203991"}