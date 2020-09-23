-
Now Playing: NFL cracks down on masks for players, coaches
-
Now Playing: Creek Fire now largest in California history
-
Now Playing: Women and girls gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Missouri Governor tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Remembering those lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Epidemiologist: You’re 20 times more likely to get COVID-19 indoors
-
Now Playing: Michigan governor encourages Biden-Harris to prioritize her state
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state
-
Now Playing: New flu strain detected in China
-
Now Playing: Officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case
-
Now Playing: Grand jury indicts 1 officer in Breonna Taylor case
-
Now Playing: Officers involved in killing of Breonna Taylor speak out
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse shows Bobcat Fire in California
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes behind double rainbow
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in Supreme Court ceremony
-
Now Playing: Ceremony held at the US Supreme Court for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg
-
Now Playing: RBG memorabilia selling out after the justice's death
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows stunning fall colors