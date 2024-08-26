Cirque du Soleil acrobat hospitalized after fall in Oregon

Performer Mariia Konfektov lost her grip and fell to the ground while performing on an aerial hoop. She was rushed for treatment in stable condition and is expected to recover.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live