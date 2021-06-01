Cleveland Browns coach tests positive for COVID-19

After making the playoffs for the first time in 18 years, the team learned their coach, Kevin Stefanski, two players and two other coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
0:16 | 01/06/21

Cleveland Browns coach tests positive for COVID-19

