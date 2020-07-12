The NBA star partnered with nonprofit First Star Academy to produce the fictional film “Foster Boy.” He says stories about foster kids “hurt my heart,” and that he was moved to make a change.

COVID-19 just another challenge for teens in foster system seeking stability

Azaria Jackson and Maryori Hernandez have spent years between homes. The pandemic has held up plans to find a forever home and separated siblings. All the while they’re trying to do well in school.