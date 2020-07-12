-
Now Playing: Why Shaquille O’Neal is working to change the foster system
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 just another challenge for teens in foster system seeking stability
-
Now Playing: Major League Baseball sues insurance providers
-
Now Playing: Beloved ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor dead at age 73
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn resident, Simone Williams, honored by Guiness World record for biggest afro
-
Now Playing: Marvel gives health workers the ‘superhero’ treatment
-
Now Playing: Great new TV series and Christmas specials to get us in the holiday spirit
-
Now Playing: Family of Selena share their memories 25 years after her death
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish gets fit and healthy during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson perform in Christmas special
-
Now Playing: Danica McKellar dishes on her new Christmas movie
-
Now Playing: Why David Chang risked it all on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’
-
Now Playing: Selena's legacy persists through her music, and now, a new Netflix series
-
Now Playing: Impact of Warner Bros. releasing its 2021 films in theaters and HBO Max
-
Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to reunite with 'Veep' cast
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha performs 'Baby, I'm Jealous'
-
Now Playing: Miley Cyrus opens up about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth
-
Now Playing: Selena’s family speaks out 25 years after her death
-
Now Playing: Tiger bites volunteer at Carole Baskin’s animal sanctuary