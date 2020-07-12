COVID-19 guidelines get strict ahead of new NBA season

More
Players and staff will be forbidden from going to bars and clubs or public spaces, such as gyms and spas.
3:00 | 12/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 guidelines get strict ahead of new NBA season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Players and staff will be forbidden from going to bars and clubs or public spaces, such as gyms and spas. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74573670","title":"COVID-19 guidelines get strict ahead of new NBA season","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-guidelines-strict-ahead-nba-season-74573670"}