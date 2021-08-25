Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Pfizer is seeking full Food and Drug Administration authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot, and Johnson & Johnson released new data that showed its booster shot increased antibody protection.
3:48 | 08/25/21

