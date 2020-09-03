Two days away from six more states casting ballots for 2020 presidential race

More
Joe Biden gaining another formal rival endorsement, Kamala Harris, and Reverend Jesse Jackson endorsing Bernie Sanders.
2:25 | 03/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Two days away from six more states casting ballots for 2020 presidential race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:25","description":"Joe Biden gaining another formal rival endorsement, Kamala Harris, and Reverend Jesse Jackson endorsing Bernie Sanders.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69474466","title":"Two days away from six more states casting ballots for 2020 presidential race","url":"/WNT/video/days-states-casting-ballots-2020-presidential-race-69474466"}