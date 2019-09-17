Deadly police shootout in NY

More
A bodycam image showed an officer struggling with an armed suspect, who was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic call.
0:14 | 09/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly police shootout in NY

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"A bodycam image showed an officer struggling with an armed suspect, who was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic call.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65678403","title":"Deadly police shootout in NY","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-police-shootout-ny-65678403"}