Death toll rises as New York flattens COVID-19 curve

More
Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order requesting all to wear face coverings in public as one hospital decided to allow some families time with their relatives.
5:06 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death toll rises as New York flattens COVID-19 curve

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:06","description":"Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order requesting all to wear face coverings in public as one hospital decided to allow some families time with their relatives.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70171454","title":"Death toll rises as New York flattens COVID-19 curve","url":"/WNT/video/death-toll-rises-york-flattens-covid-19-curve-70171454"}