Transcript for Delta fire in Northern Calif. caused by humans: Authorities

The real scare tonight in California driver suddenly trapped on I five. When a fire in Goldstein interstate in northern California massive flames catching drivers by surprise there. Some even forced it jumped from their cars and leave them behind. And tonight we've learned hundreds of families have now been forced from their homes ABC's will Cloris in northern California. How are also par after the delta fire explodes and watches a wall of flames traps dozens of vehicles in northern California. Drivers and passengers forced to watch as they held skate develops just feet from interstate five. Handing out literature. First responders racing in at some stranded drivers abandoned their vehicles this trailer and tractor were not able to make it. The flames scorching more than 151000 acres or forcing I'd buy to be shut down for 47 miles threatening structures. Prompting evacuations along the interstate. They're at it tonight these flames are continuing ether this tinderbox terrain. That brush is bone dry perfect bill for this fire and Chris will continue to battle extreme fire conditions into the night dead.

