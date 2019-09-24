Transcript for New details about frantic moments before deadly helicopter crash

Next, this evening, new revelations after that horrific helicopter crash here in new York City on the east river. Five passengers died unable to free themselves from their seat belts. And a camera captured the moment that chopper went down in the east river. You'll remember that. Well, tonight, investigators have released the transcript from a go protoonboard, revealing the disparate struggle in those final seconds to get free. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, new details about the final frantic moments of this sight-seeing helicopter crash in New York's east river in marsh of last year, killing five passengers onboard. . Are you okay? Engine failure. Reporter: Based on NTSB transcripts, we're learning just 13 seconds before the helicopter was completely submerged, one paner asked, "How do I cut this expletive?" Only the pilot, wearing just a seat belt, managed to free himself and survived. As the helicopter's inflated left float hit the east river, that same passenger simply said, "Whoa." The new images show the inside of the helicopter from a go pro. The pilot saying the right float failed to inflate properly, slamming it to the side. He says one of the passengers' safety harness tether got caught on the fuel switch. Based on the video, the three passengers visible on the camera appeared conscious. All right, linsey Davis, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.