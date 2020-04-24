Doctors seeing strokes in young COVID-19 patients

One neurologist said he's seen at least five patients in their 30s and 40s with strokes over the last two weeks.
1:59 | 04/24/20

{"duration":"1:59","description":"One neurologist said he's seen at least five patients in their 30s and 40s with strokes over the last two weeks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70316979","title":"Doctors seeing strokes in young COVID-19 patients","url":"/WNT/video/doctors-strokes-young-covid-19-patients-70316979"}