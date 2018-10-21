Transcript for Dozens of people are recovering after an apartment floor collapsed in South Carolina

same period of time. Tara, thank you. And moving on to the floor collapse at a campus party. The floor giving way during a Clemson homecoming celebration. More than two dozen injured. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, dozens recovering after that shocking moment. A clubhouse floor collapsing, sending people plummeting into the basement. Watch here. Partygoers dancing at the off-campus apartment complex near Clemson university, when the crowd is suddenly swallowed. The celebration of the school's homecoming win over north Carolina state turning to chaos as people clawed their way out of this gaping hole. This man seen desperately clinging to a floorboard. 12:30 A.M. Sunday, the calls for help pouring in. Unknown how many other people. The whole complex has collapsed on them. Reporter: Leroy Pearson describing pandemonium. I was falling like this. And then I wake up, and I see girls everywhere with blood all over theirace and everything like that. Reporter: 30 people transported to the hospital. To my knowledge, at this time there are many fractures, broken bones, and lacerations. Reporter: The police chief says there is an investigation, and they feel lucky no one was trapped. Miraculously there were no life-threatening injuries. They say this could have been a lot worse. Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.