Dr. Jen Ashton on new study on hydroxychloroquine, at-home COVID-19 tests

More
ABC News’ chief medical correspondent discusses the outcome of a recent study on hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, plus at-home tests for the virus, and antibody testing.
0:52 | 04/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton on new study on hydroxychloroquine, at-home COVID-19 tests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"ABC News’ chief medical correspondent discusses the outcome of a recent study on hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, plus at-home tests for the virus, and antibody testing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70273673","title":"Dr. Jen Ashton on new study on hydroxychloroquine, at-home COVID-19 tests","url":"/WNT/video/dr-jen-ashton-study-hydroxychloroquine-home-covid-19-70273673"}