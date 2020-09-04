Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton on the need for widespread COVID-19 tests

All right, your questions, Dr. Jen Ashton is back tonight. And we've talked about this a lot, the idea for test for antibodies at some point to see if we have some sort of immunity. And Dr. Fauci was asked today, will we need to do this to return to work, to return as a society, and he indicated it's something we might have to be prepared for. Well, likely, David, what we're going to need to do is widespread testing to see who is susceptible, who is infected and who has recovered, and then some strategic quarantine, contact tracing with particular attention to high-risk populations and area, some degree of social distancing likely until a vaccine is ready. All right, Jen Ashton with us again tonight. Thank you, Jen.

