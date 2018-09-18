Elizabeth Smart's captor to be released from prison

Wanda Barzee's release comes after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole said it had miscalculated the time she was supposed to serve.
0:13 | 09/18/18

Transcript for Elizabeth Smart's captor to be released from prison
And what of Elizabeth smart's kidnappers now hours away from freedom want to bars he's set to be released from prison in Utah after midnight years earlier than expected. She and her husband abducting Elizabeth Smart in 2002 Smart has argued against for release.

