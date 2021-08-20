Evacuations resume amid chaos in Afghanistan

The gates at Kabul’s airport were reportedly closed against a crush of people, leaving many to rush to other border points. U.S. officials said 13,000 Americans and Afghans have been evacuated.
5:55 | 08/20/21

