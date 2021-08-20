With more than 5,200 U.S. troops on the ground at the main airport in Afghanistan, officials are increasing evacuation efforts for the thousands of Americans and Afghan allies still in the country.

Afghan interpreter unable to get to airport as he struggles to leave

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with an Afghan interpreter who helped the U.S. and is now scared for his family as he tries to get out of Afghanistan while the U.S. is still evacuating people.