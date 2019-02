Transcript for Exploring Vietnamese street food and discovering a great cup of coffee

the food. On the hunt for the famous Vietnamese street food. First up, the Vietnamese egg coffee I remembered from my last visit. This is where I've had coffee before. It's not the easiest place to find. The narrow passageway. I promise it's worth it. We ask for their specialty. We're looking for some egg coffee. Egg coffee, yes. And they show us. What's in here? Egg yolk and sugar, and then the milk. This is very advanced. It used to be by hand? Our first taste test. Delicious. Then, pouring the Vietnamese coffee over the top. We take three staircases up and wait. All right, let's try it. Our egg coffee ready. It's even better with the coffee, right? Right. Reporter: And then a toast. To Vietnam. To Vietnam. Thank you for being here. Reporter: The coffee -- it leaves its mark. You have it, too. We see the Americans wave from afar. So you're from the U.S.? Yes. Reporter: Where are you from? New York. Buffalo, New York. Reporter: Buffalo, New York. Upstate New York. Syracuse. That's right. Reporter: We survive the winters together. We certainly did. Reporter: You came all this way for egg coffee? Yes, we did. They call this pho co, the oldest district in Hanoi. You can see, you can find just about everything here. Street food, really every part of the Vietnamese culture. Our next find, papaya salad with beef and vegetables. This is papaya salad. Reporter: The papaya, they add the beef, nuts and greens and then the dressing. Fish sauce. Reporter: Fish sauce. Vinegar. Reporter: Vinegar. Sugar. Reporter: Sugar. And that's classic? That's classic. Reporter: The salads arrive. This is chili sauce. If you want to have -- Reporter: Yes, please. Our first bite. It's very clean. And more of that chili sauce. It is hot. But I love it. And our last stop -- Hanoi's most famous dish. I was told we have to come here for the typical pho Bo. Yeah, pho Bo. Reporter: Best in Hanoi? Yes. Reporter: In the kitchen. That's the noodle on the bottom? Yeah. The noodles made from rice. Reporter: And then on top? Two types of beef. This one is well done. Reporter: Beef bone broth. Among the ingredients -- rock sugar, cinnamon, cardamom, fish sauce, coriander. And sometimes -- Very special ingredient. Sea worm. Reporter: Yes, sea worms. It's a secret ingredient? Yeah. This is very expensive. Reporter: Yeah. We will pay extra. We wait. Thank you. And we were ready to try it. It's amazing. Amazing, thank you. Their homemade chili sauce. A little of this? Stirring it.a half more. I like it hot. All of it mixed with the beech, the noodles and that broth. It's amazing. I think we're hungry all over again. Thank you for watching here on a Wednesday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you tomorrow.you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.