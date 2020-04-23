Transcript for Families come to the aid of veteran in need

Finally tonight, all of you at home, America strong. It was last night here, we reported on the growing food lines across this country. And the disabled army veteran, the father of three, don hand, in line in Florida. He said he waited for hours, only to learn they were out of food. He found a second line and waited again -- only to learn the same thing. So many of you reached out. Hi, David! We're the godwins. Reporter: Arleta and Phil from Missouri. We watch the show every night. We were heartbroken and we want to help. We are donating $1,000 to don Hayden and his family of five so they can buy groceries. We like people and we like doing things for people. Reporter: And Gina langle from Bridgewater, New Jersey, watching, it too. Last night really hit home there was an episode on of the veteran in Florida that stood in two lines Jed to try to get food. I cried, I'm sure, like most and then wanted to do something to help. Right now, life is about being kind to one another and helping and I they's most important. Reporter: We put both families in touch with don. Tonight, don Hayden and his family overwhelmed. Hi, David. This is don Hayden. Reporter: Tonight, that veteran in his own words. After our story aired last night, we had so many generous families reach out to us and offer to assist our family. We didn't realize that our story was going to mean so much to people all over the world. And we just want to thank everybody that's been generous and offered their assistance to our family. Wow. We salute you, don, and your family

