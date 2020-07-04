Family of bus driver who died of COVID-19 makes plea

More
Jason Hargrove had posted on Facebook about a passenger in Detroit coughing on him; days later, he fell sick.
3:42 | 04/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of bus driver who died of COVID-19 makes plea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:42","description":"Jason Hargrove had posted on Facebook about a passenger in Detroit coughing on him; days later, he fell sick.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70008393","title":"Family of bus driver who died of COVID-19 makes plea","url":"/WNT/video/family-bus-driver-died-covid-19-makes-plea-70008393"}