Transcript for Father of teen suspect in Canadian murders fears he will be 'dead today or tomorrow'

There was a grim warning from the father of those teens missing in Canada. The suspect's father says he believes his son is on a suicide mission. And police say they are closing in on the boys. ABC's Matt Gutman again tonight. Reporter: Levly-armed Canadian police staging tonight in a remote Manitoba town where those teenage murder suspects are believed to be hiding. He's going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that. Reporter: Al schmegelsky warning his son is on a suicide mission. A normal child doesn't travel across the country killing people. A child in some very serious pain does. Reporter: These two childhood friends, pictured in wanting posters, now suspected of murdering this man, Leonard Dyck, after gunning down American chynna Deese and her boyfriend, Lucas fowler, along a highway in British Columbia. Bryer reportedly sent them to fellow video gamer and shared with Canada's globe and mail. The 18-year-old holding an soft rifle. In another photo he wearing a gas mask. In this picture a Nazi flag and a knife. Lisa Lucas, the mother of dafrnt gamer, saying her son stopped playing video games years ago when he started feeling uncomfortable. The comments he would make, a little bit more on the violent side of the video games. He would mention things about, like, if this was real. Reporter: David, police haven't had a sighting of the pair in three days, and there have been no reports of stolen vehicles, which leads them to believe that the two are on foot and still in that area. Why they are surging tactical teams there, they tell us they want to take the two alive. Matt Gutman, thank you. Meantime, police in Washington, D.C. Tonight have released new surveillance video

