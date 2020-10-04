Transcript for FBI issues warning about COVID-19 scams

Tonight, a warning from the FBI amid this emergency about scams. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, a stark warning from the FBI as thousands of American consumer says they have been the target of covid-19 scams. The ftc reporting more than 15,000 complaints, nearly doubling the number recorded last week. Almost $12 million in losses and counting. The FBI making arrest after arrest, including Keith I've created the cure for cov 19. C.O.V.I.D. 19. This is it right here. Reporter: There's no cure. He's been arrested. Tonight the state of Missouri is suing televangelist Jim baker after his TV show promoted a cure for covid-19. A potion many a bottle you could buy for $80. Baker's company says it was his guests who touted the product, but they have stopped offering it litigation is pending. Then there are the suspect robocalls. And websites promising to deliver a coronavirus vaccine for a fee when no such vaccine exists. Folks should ignore online offers for cures and test kits. Stop of this stuff can be truly dangerous.

